LATEST

INTERVIEWS

Esoteric.Codes began as an interview series with esolangers and code poets. See all interviews here.
Winnie Soon

Winnie's academic research and artistic practice, is at the forefront of critical code studies. Her thesis centers on the animated throbber, the marker of code liveness. She has been awarded the Top-Ranked LABS Abstracts 2017 by Leonardo and the Winner of The 2018 Aarhus University Research Foundation PhD award, as well as the Expanded Media Award for Network Culture at Stuttgarter Filmwinter among many others. Currently, she is Assistant Professor at the Department of Digital Design and Information Studies, teaching Aesthetic Programming and Digital Culture. (Interview)

See the full list of interviews here.

POSTS (GENERAL SUBJECTS)

Posts on larger ideas in code art, esolangs, and code poetry (as opposed to specific projects). See the full list here.
See the full list here.

INDIVIDUAL PROJECTS

Posts about individual projects, listed by project name. See the full list of project posts here.
See the full list of posts on individual projects here.